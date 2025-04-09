Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 29th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

