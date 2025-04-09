Advisory Services Network LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,073 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,855,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $194.95 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

