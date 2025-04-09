529,897 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 529,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,931,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.