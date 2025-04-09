Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 203,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after buying an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 581,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 116,513 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 215,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 105,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,101,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

