Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 240989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Get Magnite alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 125.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,579,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,759 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth approximately $23,917,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Magnite by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,458 shares during the period. Finally, Maestria Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $15,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.