815 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Acquired by Bernard Wealth Management Corp.

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,425,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,847,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,298,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.63, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

