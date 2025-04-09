Rathbones Group PLC Sells 3,916 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 358,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $408,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

