Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ASML by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $888,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $595.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.20.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

