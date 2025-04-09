Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 168 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,044,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $331.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.96. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Profile



HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

