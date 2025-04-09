FIL Ltd Buys 4,791,663 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 236.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,791,663 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Barrick Gold worth $105,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 152,401 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,949 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,976,012 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 394,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,023 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

