Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 147,600 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 168.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of McKesson worth $134,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.4 %

McKesson stock opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.48. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. The trade was a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,465.36. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock worth $10,855,706 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

