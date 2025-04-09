NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in NetApp by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 185,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after acquiring an additional 529,471 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 303,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 554,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after purchasing an additional 408,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at $14,880,359.82. This represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,375,824.46. This represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,627 shares of company stock worth $5,498,573. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

