Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,617,000 after buying an additional 175,704 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,947,000 after acquiring an additional 359,942 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.