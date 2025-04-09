Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.19% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $416.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.45 and a twelve month high of $458.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

