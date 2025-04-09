DRW Securities LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in APA by 11.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of APA by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James cut shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

