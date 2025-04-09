Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Republic Services by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $4,430,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $227.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.