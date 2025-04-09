Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $320.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

