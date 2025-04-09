Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 15,982 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,982 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Maplebear worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after buying an additional 4,487,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter valued at $111,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth about $95,162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CART. Mizuho decreased their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

