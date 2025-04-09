Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576,235 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 457,980 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.71% of Akamai Technologies worth $246,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $477,454,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 595.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 318,912 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 273,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,197,009 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $423,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 580.4% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 169,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 144,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 837,155 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after buying an additional 139,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 37,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,929,676.36. This represents a 37.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. The trade was a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $107.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.