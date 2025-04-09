Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

