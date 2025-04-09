H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG) Releases Earnings Results

H C Slingsby (LON:SLNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (56.80) (($0.73)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. H C Slingsby had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.

H C Slingsby Price Performance

SLNG stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.88) on Wednesday. H C Slingsby has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 349 ($4.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 300.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.04.

Get H C Slingsby alerts:

H C Slingsby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

HC Slingsby PLC is a 130 year old, omnichannel distributor of industrial and commercial equipment. Our range of over 45,000 products, encompasses everything that you need for the workplace.

Receive News & Ratings for H C Slingsby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H C Slingsby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.