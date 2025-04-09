Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 121 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evexia Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.87.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCD opened at $299.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.80 and a 200-day moving average of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $475,176. The trade was a 41.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

