Evexia Wealth LLC Sells 565 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Evexia Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.8 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $124.33 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average of $174.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.42.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

