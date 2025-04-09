Raymond James Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) to Moderate Buy

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
PEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.10.
In other news, Senior Officer Derick Nathan Czember sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.18, for a total value of C$1,002,936.80. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $196,654 and have sold 126,509 shares valued at $2,072,231. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
