Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 148496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $2.70 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 905,463 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 505.4% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 449,855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $614,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Azul by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,473,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 119,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

