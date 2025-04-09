Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 35989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $909,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.