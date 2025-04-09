Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.71 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 258151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,505,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth $19,469,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,309,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,324,000 after buying an additional 389,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 358,487 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.