Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.15), with a volume of 1022615 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.40 ($2.27).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.54) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.40), for a total value of £247,502 ($316,256.07). Also, insider Eric Updyke sold 55,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £103,501.52 ($132,253.41). Insiders bought a total of 202 shares of company stock valued at $37,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.