First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 28676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $743.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,788 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

