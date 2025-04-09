Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,835,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Core & Main worth $195,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,219,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,580,000 after acquiring an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,055,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,041,000 after buying an additional 358,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,926,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,722,000 after buying an additional 44,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,522,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,177,000 after acquiring an additional 489,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,908.43. The trade was a 20.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,257 shares of company stock worth $11,501,977. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

