One Degree Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 688.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

