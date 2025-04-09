Fernwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,014,000 after purchasing an additional 158,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $285,126,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 869.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,579,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,826,000 after buying an additional 2,313,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $9,329,347.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,715,140.48. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,558,970 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

