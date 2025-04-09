Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 160,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in PPL by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 80,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PPL Co. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. PPL’s payout ratio is 90.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $32,843.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,460.72. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $173,005. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

