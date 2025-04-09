Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,775,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,882,000 after acquiring an additional 492,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after purchasing an additional 365,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,323,000 after purchasing an additional 604,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,005,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,209,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

