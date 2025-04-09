Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,470,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 517,990 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties comprises 0.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.35% of Healthpeak Properties worth $50,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.