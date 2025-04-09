Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0349 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 1.2% increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMRF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Paramount Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

