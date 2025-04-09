Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.72. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

