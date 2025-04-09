Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNTX

Context Therapeutics Price Performance

Context Therapeutics stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18. Context Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTX. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,441,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.