ELCO Management Co. LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ELCO Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $264.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPM opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $605.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.