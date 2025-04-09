DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HOG. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

