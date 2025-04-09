Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Bruker Q4 Earnings

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America upped their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. Bruker has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $90.72.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,294 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Bruker by 484.1% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,714,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,569 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bruker by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,102 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,997,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

