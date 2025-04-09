T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after buying an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,230,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $712,966,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.14 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $281.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

