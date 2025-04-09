TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

