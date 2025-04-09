TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.66.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

