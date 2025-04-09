DRW Securities LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,204 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,461 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in MetLife by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,466,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,238,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,735,000 after purchasing an additional 608,224 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.85.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

