APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $325.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.08 and its 200-day moving average is $352.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.35, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

