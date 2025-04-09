Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 523.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,948 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $32,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,505,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,403,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 880,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,136,000 after purchasing an additional 542,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 22,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $139.48 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.11 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

