Waddell & Associates LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.84.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

