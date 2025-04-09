Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,725 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

