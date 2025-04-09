APG Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $430.48 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.05.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

